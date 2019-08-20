Effingham County Animal Shelter showcases pets up for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Lorna Shelton gets up early every morning to take care of the animals housed at the Effingham County Animal Shelter in Springfield.
“We put a great deal of work into our shelter and animals to provide the best care for them,” Shelton says.
The shelter prepares cats and dogs for adoption with the help of other volunteers and inmates from the county jail. But even with all of the assistance, the list of daily chores continues to grow.
“We also work with local rescues and transports to move animals to other no-kill rescues,” says Shelton.
All of their efforts go towards preventing rescue animals from being euthanized.
“Without the community pulling together to fix all the animals that produce unwanted litters, we will continue to be a community that has to perform euthanasia,” says Shelton. “We work hard to keep those numbers low, but we cannot do it alone.”
Take a chance to meet some of the animals from the shelter who are up for adoption.
