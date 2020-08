SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Throughout our Clear the Shelters campaign, News 3 is putting your animal trivia knowledge to the test.

Weekdays during our 5 and 5:30 p.m. newscasts, we’ll ask you a trivia question and give you the answer during the 6 p.m. show.

But if you miss the answer or see the question on social media instead, we’ll post the trivia answers here each day after the 6 p.m. newscast.

Tuesday, Aug. 25:

Monday, Aug. 24:

Friday, Aug. 21: