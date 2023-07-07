SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each year, NBC stations across the country team up with hundreds of animal shelters as a part of the Clear the Shelters adoption drive.

Since 2015, the program has helped more than 860,000 cats and dogs find their forever homes. Check out the local shelters participating this year and consider adopting today.

Renegade Paws Rescue

Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas.

Renegade prides themselves on making the very best matches for their dogs and cats, many of whom come from situations of neglect. Their primary adoption goal is to place rescue animals where they can be beloved companions and family members.

Click here to see how you can foster, donate or volunteer.

Coastal Pet Rescue

Coastal Pet Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Savannah and surrounding areas. Founded in February 2003, Coastal Pet Rescue changes the lives of homeless pets in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties through its foster home program and small-capacity shelter, Camp Pawsawhile Retreat.

Coastal Pet Rescue is recognized as a major resource for the welfare of homeless, abandoned and abused companion animals in Savannah. Their goal is to lower euthanasia rates at county animal control.

Check out a list of their adoptable pets here.

Humane Society for Greater Savannah

More than 55 years ago, a group of concerned animal lovers joined together to organize The Humane Society of Chatham-Savannah, Inc. In February 1985, the Humane Society was incorporated under the laws of the State of Georgia. In November of the same year, they were recognized as a federally tax-exempt 501(c)3 charity under the provisions of the Internal Revenue Code.

All funding of the Humane Society for Greater Savannah is by private donation from individuals, businesses, trusts and foundations; bequests; special events; grants; and from the proceeds of their “Pick of the Litter” Thrift Shop.

For information on how to volunteer or foster, click here.

Hilton Head Humane Association

Over the past year, more than 10,000 abandoned, injured, abused animals and feral cats have been cared for by the Hilton Head Humane Association. They spay/neuter and release feral cats and provide food, shelter, medical and loving care for the domesticated cats and dogs until adoptive homes are found.

Their organization is dedicated to providing a safe haven for the abandoned cats and dogs of the Lowcountry and is funded entirely by membership dues, private donations, and generous bequests.

For a list of adoptable cats and dogs, check out their website.