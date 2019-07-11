Clear the Shelters: Participating shelters in Coastal Empire

Each year NBC stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

WSAV has partnered with local shelters to find animals their “fur-ever” homes. Take a look at the list of participating shelters below and consider adopting from one today.

Renegade Paws Rescue

Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas.

Check out adoptable pets here. Note: Adoption fees waived for senior pets (over 7 years old)

Not ready to adopt, but still want to help? Check out Renegade Paws’ Amazon Wish List here.

Friends of Animal Control Team Savannah (F.A.C.T.S.)

F.A.C.T.S. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal shelter, rescue, foster and adoption agency for civic and community services. It focuses on saving and improving the quality of life for mistreated, abused, abandoned, unwanted or just cast aside animals most in need of medical treatment.

Ultimately, F.A.C.T.S. works to place those once homeless animals in loving, caring and forever homes. The majority of the rescued shelter animals are cats and kittens. Once in awhile, canines find their way into the shelter.

For more information visit their Facebook page or contact Diane Abolt at 912-484-4438.

Castaways Pet Rescue

Castaways Pet Rescue is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit established in Darien, GA. Those dedicated volunteers are proud to be able to say Castaways saved 736 Dogs/Cats and Puppies/Kittens last year from their local shelters in Long, Liberty, McIntosh, Chatham, Effingham, Camden, Wayne, and even Douglas Counties. Castaways says the county-run open-admissions shelters are constantly full and could not possibly handle the high intake.

To build their hands-on rescue, Castaways nurtures and adopts to save as many companion animals as possible, one-at-a-time. The rescue promotes education to increase adoptions, reduce animal cruelty and advance the highest standards in animal welfare.

Castaways holds adoption events weekly at the PetSmart store in Hinesville, Ga. on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and the PetSmart Store in Brunswick from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. They also have cats available for adoption in the Abercorn store in Savannah any day of the week.

Adoptable pets can be seen on their website or Facebook page.

Effingham Animals Shelter

Effingham Animals Shelter, a municipal shelter in Effingham County, works to promote responsible animal ownership, prevent the spread of animal disease, protect the public from dangerous animals, and protect animals from dangerous humans.

For more information on the shelter, as well as a list of needed donation items, visit their website or Facebook page.

Coastal Pet Rescue

Coastal Pet Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Savannah and surrounding areas. Coastal Pet Rescue changes the lives of homeless pets in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham Counties through its foster home program and small capacity shelter, Camp Pawsawhile Retreat.

They are a young organization, but one making a difference in our community. Coastal Pet Rescue was founded on Feb.5, 2003. The organization’s volunteers have worked together to save on average about 650 animals each year. Coastal Pet Rescue is made up of animal lovers trying to change lives, one at a time.

Ready to adopt? See animals up for adoption here

Other ways to help: Shop Amazon Wish List or volunteer

One Love Animal Rescue, Inc.

The mission of One Love Animal Rescue, Inc. is to help abandoned, neglected, abused and unwanted pets by partnering with shelters, rescue groups and the community to facilitate the adoption of these animals into permanent and loving homes.

View adoptable cats and dogs on their website.

Dog adoptions come with:

6 puppy training classes or 2 private in studio classes

Pet ID tag, welcome kit, use of self serve dog wash and 10% off Bentley’s pet Stuff

Petsmart coupon book

Free Grooming Session with Paw-metto Pooches in Bluffton

10% off Blissful Buddha PetServices

30 Days Free Pet Insurance

Set of 2 Stainless Steel dog bowls

For cat adoptions:

Pet ID tag, welcome kit,and 10% off Bentley’s pet Stuff

Petsmart coupon book

10% off Blissful Buddha PetServices

30 Days Free Pet Insurance

While Supplies Last – cloth Cat Carrier

Their goal is to save one life at a time by promoting local animal shelter adoptions and raising awareness in the community about responsible pet ownership. One Love Animal Rescue, Inc. strives to highlight the importance of spaying or neutering pets which will aid in the reduction of overpopulation. They believe that appropriate and positive reinforcement training and socialization of these shelter animals will lead to well-adjusted family pets, thereby decreasing the number of abandoned animals in shelters. The organization’s dream is that one day, all the shelters will be empty because every pet will have a home.

One Love Animal Rescue, Inc. of Savannah, GA is a licensed non-profit 501(c)(3) rescue organization; all donations are tax-deductible and directly benefit the animals entrusted in our care.

Looking for another way to give back? Check out their wish list here.

