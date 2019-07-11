Clear the Shelters: Lowcountry participating shelters

Each year NBC stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

WSAV has partnered with local shelters to find animals their “fur-ever” homes. Take a look at the list of participating shelters below and consider adopting from one today.

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission (JARM) is dedicated to serving the people of Jasper County by providing shelter and humane care to dogs and cats that are lost, abandoned, neglected or abused.

They work to place adoptable dogs and cats in good homes with caring people, promote and provide spaying and neutering to reduce the population of stray and neglected dogs and cats, and provide educational material and learning opportunities concerning the proper care and treatment of pets.

For more information on JARM, visit their site here or call 843-726-7799. They’re also on Facebook. Follow there for adoption updates and more.

Palmetto Animal League (PAL)

PAL opened its first Adoption Center on Oct. 30, 2010, after 8 years of managing a network of loving foster families to house and care for our abandoned and homeless animals. The Adoption Center, which includes living space for approximately 150 adoption-ready cats and dogs, serves as headquarters for the League’s operations.

The rescue offers animals a friendly, comfortable, low-stress environment that encourages humans to visit, adopt, volunteer and get involved. Their 7,700 square foot building is located in Riverwalk Business Park in Okatie, SC.

Looking for another way to help? Check out PAL’s Wish List here.

Hilton Head Humane Association

Over the past year, 3,000 abandoned, injured, abused animals and feral cats have been cared for by the Hilton Head Humane Association. The organization spays/neuters and releases feral cats and provides food, shelter, medical, and loving care for the domesticated cats and dogs until adoptive homes are found.

The Hilton Head Humane Association, dedicated to providing a safe haven for abandoned cats and dogs of the Lowcountry, is funded entirely by membership dues, private donations, and generous bequests.

For more information on adoptable pets, donation items needed and more, visit Hilton Head Humane’s website here.

Visit here to view participating shelters in the Coastal Empire.