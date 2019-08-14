Storm Watch English
Storm Watch Spanish
Lowcountry Shelters
Coastal Empire Shelters

Chatham County Animal Services host no fee adoption event

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
What_your_pets_can_t_eat_for_Thanksgivin_0_20181121230819

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services is hosting a no fee adoption event for both cats and dogs this week.

Adoptions include:

  • Age appropriate vaccinations
  • Canine heartworm test (if over 7 months of age)
  • Dewormer
  • FELv/FIV test for felines
  • Spray neuter
  • A microchip
  • Chatham County rabies tag

The event will take place Aug. 12, 13, 15 and 16 from 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays).

The shelter is located at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr. Savannah, GA 31406, directly behind the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

For more information about pet adoptions, call Chatham Animal Services at (912)-652-6575 or visit here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story