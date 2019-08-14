Chatham County Animal Services host no fee adoption event

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services is hosting a no fee adoption event for both cats and dogs this week.
Adoptions include:
- Age appropriate vaccinations
- Canine heartworm test (if over 7 months of age)
- Dewormer
- FELv/FIV test for felines
- Spray neuter
- A microchip
- Chatham County rabies tag
The event will take place Aug. 12, 13, 15 and 16 from 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays).
The shelter is located at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr. Savannah, GA 31406, directly behind the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
For more information about pet adoptions, call Chatham Animal Services at (912)-652-6575 or visit here.