Chatham County Animal Services host no fee adoption event

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services is hosting a no fee adoption event for both cats and dogs this week.

Adoptions include:

Age appropriate vaccinations

Canine heartworm test (if over 7 months of age)

Dewormer

FELv/FIV test for felines

Spray neuter

A microchip

Chatham County rabies tag

The event will take place Aug. 12, 13, 15 and 16 from 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays).

The shelter is located at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr. Savannah, GA 31406, directly behind the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

For more information about pet adoptions, call Chatham Animal Services at (912)-652-6575 or visit here.