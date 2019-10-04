Bring a pet home for free this weekend at Chatham County Animal Services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Animal Services is hosting a free pet adoption event this weekend.

There are still a number of cats and dogs in need of loving homes as of Friday afternoon.

People interested in bringing home a furry friend can stop by the facility, located on Sallie Mood Drive, between 1 and 4:30 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 6.

The only required payment, according to Director of Animal Services Dr. Charles Harper, is the $5 rabies tag and registration fee, where applicable.

Harper tells News 3 that while Animal Services has not necessarily been overflowing, they have had a lot of dogs and cats housed in the facility recently, which is why they’re inviting the community to bring a pet home.

All adoptions include spaying and neutering, age-appropriate vaccines, a heartworm test for dogs, FIV/FeLv test for cats, de-worming and microchipping, according to Animal Services.

“The biggest thing that we want [you to know] when you’re coming out is if you have other animals at home, make sure you bring in your vet records for those other animals so that we can confirm that they’re vaccinated for rabies,” Harper said.

If there are other dogs at home, Harper added, it’s a good idea to bring in the pet for a meet-and-greet before introducing a new dog into the home.

“It’s probably not the best thing to do to just show up with your dog to walk through to the other dogs,” Harper told News 3.

The meet-and-greet, he says, helps ensure that the animals get along well with each other before leaving Animal Services.

View Harper’s Facebook Live interview with Digital Reporter Ashley Williams below.