Child severely injured after Bluffton Christmas Parade

UPDATE: Various members of the Bluffton community with connections to the child say he has passed. Visit here for the latest.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Police tell News 3 that a child suffered severe injuries in an accident in the staging area after today’s parade.

The child was in the Red Cedar Elementary School parking lot around 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. when the accident occurred. That was a drop off point for the floats and groups after the parade Saturday morning.

The child was taken to Memorial University Medical Center for their injuries.

Police would not comment on the child’s condition, but did say the coroner’s office would have further information.

Bluffton Police say they are investigating, but don’t expect any charges to be filed.

The child’s name and age have not been released.