Celebrations

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Education
Health News
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Technology
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Missing Georgia woman’ body found along So Illinois highway
Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court
Video
Chatham Co. crash leads to train derailment, no reports of injuries
Video
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
Weather Blog
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2020
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
On Your Side
Submit Story Ideas
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Local Red Cross provides door to door fire safety resources to at-risk Savannah communities
Video
Top Stories
How to make your grocery runs count with food prices on the rise
Video
Top Stories
Chatham Area Transit bus card program connects riders with affordable, healthy food options
Video
20th Annual Drug Take Back Day
Video
Scammer offers deal on cable service, Savannah man says don’t be fooled
Video
Sound the Alarm: Sign up for free fire safety resources
WSAV NOW
WSAV News 3 Newscast
Live Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
WSAV Ahora
Then and Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Top Stories
What’s your health IQ? New survey aims to increase awareness for National Women’s Health Month
Video
Top Stories
Parris Island hosts first public Marine graduation ceremony since start of pandemic
Video
WSAV NOW Weather: Elevated fire danger Friday
Gallery
Newsfeed Now: Colorado lawmaker under fire after calling colleague ‘Buckwheat’; Hospice grants daughter’s last wish for father
Video
State brings educational tour to Savannah for National Bicycle Safety Month
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Golf
Olympics
Indy 500
Podcast
Braves
Jaguars
Georgia Southern
Top Stories
Georgia Southern to allow full capacity at outdoor sporting events
Top Stories
Local Sports Report 5/10/21: Local baseball teams punch ticket to Final Four
Video
Calvary Day flag football receives state championship rings
Video
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory in serious jeopardy after failed drug test
Video
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed postrace drug test, trainer says
Features
Contests
Graduation livestream
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
St. Jude Dream Home
Remarkable Women
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Celebrations
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for May 5, 2021
Video
Trending Stories
Savannah Police searching for 2 infants taken during shooting
Kemp waives Georgia gas tax for now due to pipeline outage
Video
Italian woman mistakenly given 6 shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine
Most expensive homes for sale in Savannah
Mayor Van Johnson talks decreasing case count and community spread, vaccine hesitancy
Video