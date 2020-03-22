Coronavirus school closing info: Local schedules, meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, News 3 is On Your Side with a running list of school closing information in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
From schedule information to details on where to find meal distribution sites, take a look at the list below.
Georgia schools
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary public schools in Georgia to close from Wednesday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 31. In the Coastal Empire, this includes:
- Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
- Schools were closed for spring break through Friday, March 20 and will remain closed through Wednesday, April 1. SCCPSS plans to return to class on Thursday, April 2.
- Meal distribution information available here
- Appling County Schools
- The school system is posting feeding site information on its Facebook page here
- Bacon County Schools
- View Bacon County feeding sites and information here
- Bryan County Schools
- Lunch distribution begins Monday, March 23. Visit here for more information.
- Bulloch County Schools
- For information on free meals, visit here
- Candler County Schools
- Effingham County School District
- Schools will remain closed through April 10, including spring break from April 6 to 10
- School buses will deliver meals to designated locations; visit here for more information
- Evans County School System
- Visit here for “Feeding Site Fast Facts”
- Glynn County Public Schools
- Distance and online learning will begin for students on Wednesday, March 18 and continue through Friday, April 3. Classes will tentatively resume Monday, April 13.
- Jeff Davis County School System
- For information on meal pickup, visit here
- Liberty County School System
- “Grab & Go Meals” available starting March 23. Visit here for more information.
- McDonald’s offering a free breakfast and/or lunch item to kids
- Long County Schools
- Athletes still allowed to attend optional practices but school officials said this is subject to change
- McIntosh County Schools will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17th until April 13th.
- information on meal services is being posted on the school’s Facebook page here
- Montgomery County Schools
- The school system is posting information on its meal distribution on Facebook
- Screven County School System
- Meal distribution information is available online here
- Tattnall County Schools
- Feeding program information has been posted on the school website
- Toombs County School System
- The school board is posting meal information on its Facebook page here
- Wayne County School System
- Feeding site information is available online here
Private/charter schools
- Bulloch Academy closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27; implementing online learning
- Trinity Christian School in Statesboro has canceled classes for two weeks. Headmaster David Lattner sent a message out explaining possible coronavirus exposure to students. Read more here.
- Ash Tree Learning Center Academy in Savannah will close Monday, March 20 through Friday, April 1. School staff are expected to return Thursday, April 2, while students are due to return on Monday, April 6.
- Savannah Classical Academy closes campus and will transition to distance learning on March 24 after spring break through the end of the school year.
Colleges and universities
- The University System of Georgia has suspended classes for two weeks. This includes:
- Savannah State University
- Georgia Southern University
- East Georgia State College
- Further, effective Tuesday, March 30, Georgia Southern University will move to online instruction for all courses for the rest of the semester.
- All public events during the spring semester, including Spring 2020 commencement, have been canceled.
- Operations will remain open with minimal staff physically on-site. For details, visit here.
- The Savannah College of Art and Design announced all spring quarter classes will be offered online only at their Savannah, Atlanta and Lacoste campuses. This includes spring commencement ceremonies.
- Saint Leo University’s Savannah Education Center classes will move online beginning Monday, March 16
- Savannah Technical College extends spring break until March 28; closes all campuses and suspends activities for the next two weeks. Beginning March 30, the college anticipates moving all classes online.
South Carolina schools and universities
Governor Henry McMaster ordered the closure of all public education, K-12 and higher education, effective Monday, March 16 through the end of the month. In the Lowcountry, this includes:
- Beaufort County Schools
- The district is offering free meals on weekdays to all students. For additional info, visit here.
- Hampton County School District One and Two
- Jasper County School District
- Read about the district’s “grab-n-go” lunch initiative online here
- University of South Carolina Beaufort: Spring break was extended March 16-21 and will transition from in-person instruction to online instruction through the end of the spring semester. For additional details, visit here.
READ MORE: COVID-19 emergency declarations in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry