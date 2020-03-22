Coronavirus school closing info: Local schedules, meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, News 3 is On Your Side with a running list of school closing information in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

From schedule information to details on where to find meal distribution sites, take a look at the list below.

Georgia schools

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary public schools in Georgia to close from Wednesday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 31. In the Coastal Empire, this includes:

Private/charter schools

Bulloch Academy closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27; implementing online learning

Trinity Christian School in Statesboro has canceled classes for two weeks. Headmaster David Lattner sent a message out explaining possible coronavirus exposure to students. Read more here.

Ash Tree Learning Center Academy in Savannah will close Monday, March 20 through Friday, April 1. School staff are expected to return Thursday, April 2, while students are due to return on Monday, April 6.

Savannah Classical Academy closes campus and will transition to distance learning on March 24 after spring break through the end of the school year.

Colleges and universities

South Carolina schools and universities

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the closure of all public education, K-12 and higher education, effective Monday, March 16 through the end of the month. In the Lowcountry, this includes:

Beaufort County Schools The district is offering free meals on weekdays to all students. For additional info, visit here.

Hampton County School District One and Two

Jasper County School District Read about the district’s “grab-n-go” lunch initiative online here

University of South Carolina Beaufort: Spring break was extended March 16-21 and will transition from in-person instruction to online instruction through the end of the spring semester. For additional details, visit here.

