LIST: COVID-19 emergency declarations in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, national, state and local leaders are taking emergency action to slow or prevent the spread of the virus.

In recent days, President Donald Trump, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp each issued public health emergency orders.

This puts certain measures in place but mainly allows officials to allocate funds and resources to areas in need. Public schools, colleges and universities in Georgia and South Carolina have also moved to online learning in the wake of the outbreak.

In the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there are no curfews or shelter-in-place orders.

But what does a state of emergency mean at the local level? In most cases, the following applies:

All bars and nightclubs, which do not serve food, close

All gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades close

Restaurants and other eating/drinking establishments where food is served must reduce seating capacity by 50% for dine-in services; delivery, drive-thru, take-out available

*Not applicable to cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers and similar facilities

Funerals consisting of more than 10 mourners encouraged to conduct graveside services only or postpone to a future date

All sightseeing, guided and/or narrated tours must cease

For many areas, these measures will remain in place for about two weeks, unless further action is taken. And while many counties, cities and towns have not issued emergency declarations, many have closed government buildings and community centers.

Below is a running list of emergency orders in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

SOUTH CAROLINA

BEAUFORT COUNTY

The Beaufort County Council unanimously passed an ordinance declaring a public health emergency related to COVID-19 on Monday, March 19. The county declaration will remain in effect until Friday, May 15 or until emergency conditions have subsided. For more on county closings and additional information, visit here.

JASPER COUNTY

The county declared a local state of emergency, effective Tuesday, March 17 and “in place until further notice.” Visit Jasper County’s website here.

GEORGIA

CHATHAM COUNTY

A local state of emergency has been declared in Chatham County. Chairman Al Scott signed the resolution to take effect immediately on Sunday, March 22, until Wednesday, April 22. Read the details here.

BULLOCH COUNTY

On Saturday, March 14, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners set aside $100,000 available for emergency purchases “needed strictly for public health purposes.” They followed with a declaration of a local state of emergency on Tuesday, March 17 which will remain in place until Sunday, April 5. Visit the county’s website here.

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar issued a state of emergency for the city on Thursday, March 19. Watch McCollar’s full address here.

GLYNN COUNTY

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Friday, March 20 placed the county under a state of emergency. St. Simons Island beaches, including the pier, closed at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and will remain closed until Monday, April 13; Jekyll Island beaches also closed until further notice. For more information, visit here.

LIBERTY COUNTY

There is no county-level emergency order in effect at this time.

Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown, however, on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m., issued a local state of emergency. The measure took effect on Saturday, March 21 and will expire on Sunday, April 5, unless further action is taken.

MCINTOSH COUNTY

The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 20. Certain measures for dining services will take effect at noon on Monday, March 23 and will remain through Sunday, April 5. Read the details here.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The morning of Friday, March 20, the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency. Unless renewed, the state of emergency will end on Tuesday, March 31.