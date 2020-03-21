LIST: COVID-19 emergency declarations in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, national, state and local leaders are taking emergency action to slow or prevent the spread of the virus.
In recent days, President Donald Trump, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp each issued public health emergency orders.
This puts certain measures in place but mainly allows officials to allocate funds and resources to areas in need. Public schools, colleges and universities in Georgia and South Carolina have also moved to online learning in the wake of the outbreak.
In the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there are no curfews or shelter-in-place orders.
But what does a state of emergency mean at the local level? In most cases, the following applies:
- All bars and nightclubs, which do not serve food, close
- All gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades close
- Restaurants and other eating/drinking establishments where food is served must reduce seating capacity by 50% for dine-in services; delivery, drive-thru, take-out available
*Not applicable to cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers and similar facilities
- Funerals consisting of more than 10 mourners encouraged to conduct graveside services only or postpone to a future date
- All sightseeing, guided and/or narrated tours must cease
For many areas, these measures will remain in place for about two weeks, unless further action is taken. And while many counties, cities and towns have not issued emergency declarations, many have closed government buildings and community centers.
Below is a running list of emergency orders in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
SOUTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT COUNTY
The Beaufort County Council unanimously passed an ordinance declaring a public health emergency related to COVID-19 on Monday, March 19. The county declaration will remain in effect until Friday, May 15 or until emergency conditions have subsided. For more on county closings and additional information, visit here.
- Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling on Friday, March, 13 signed a Declaration of Medical Emergency Order for the city. Effective Monday, March 23, all city offices will close to the public; all meetings canceled. Read more here.
- Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann on Monday, March 16, issued a local town state of emergency; public beaches closed at least 60 days, effective Saturday, March 21. Read more here.
JASPER COUNTY
The county declared a local state of emergency, effective Tuesday, March 17 and “in place until further notice.” Visit Jasper County’s website here.
GEORGIA
CHATHAM COUNTY
A local state of emergency has been declared in Chatham County. Chairman Al Scott signed the resolution to take effect immediately on Sunday, March 22, until Wednesday, April 22. Read the details here.
- Savannah Mayor Van Johnson declared a local state of emergency on Thursday, March 19, which will remain in effect from Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m. through at least Sunday, April 5. Read more here.
- Garden City issued an emergency declaration, effective at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Read more here.
- Thunderbolt Mayor Beth Goette and council members met Saturday, March 21, to discuss a local state of emergency. The town decided to declare an emergency, effective 8 a.m. the same day through at least Sunday, April 5. View the order here.
- Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions took emergency action Friday to close beaches due to COVID-19 concerns. She said the declaration had a unanimous endorsement from the city council. View Tybee’s website here.
BULLOCH COUNTY
On Saturday, March 14, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners set aside $100,000 available for emergency purchases “needed strictly for public health purposes.” They followed with a declaration of a local state of emergency on Tuesday, March 17 which will remain in place until Sunday, April 5. Visit the county’s website here.
- Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar issued a state of emergency for the city on Thursday, March 19. Watch McCollar’s full address here.
GLYNN COUNTY
The Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Friday, March 20 placed the county under a state of emergency. St. Simons Island beaches, including the pier, closed at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and will remain closed until Monday, April 13; Jekyll Island beaches also closed until further notice. For more information, visit here.
LIBERTY COUNTY
There is no county-level emergency order in effect at this time.
- Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown, however, on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m., issued a local state of emergency. The measure took effect on Saturday, March 21 and will expire on Sunday, April 5, unless further action is taken.
MCINTOSH COUNTY
The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 20. Certain measures for dining services will take effect at noon on Monday, March 23 and will remain through Sunday, April 5. Read the details here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
The morning of Friday, March 20, the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency. Unless renewed, the state of emergency will end on Tuesday, March 31.