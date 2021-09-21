Women’s financial literacy program hosts 14th event Wednesday

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A women’s financial webinar hosted by Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, will mark its 14th event Wednesday.
This week’s event will focus on starting a business, maintaining profits and inform future businesspeople about the Invest Georgia Exemption fund.
“As a small business owner, I know the challenges entrepreneurs face in securing the capital their businesses need to grow and thrive,” Raffensperger says in the press release. The organization She Leads, is a part of Raffensperger’s platform on financial literacy.
To register for the webinar, click or tap here.
Speakers include:
- Marguerite Pressley Davis, Founder & CEO, Finance Savvy CEO™ and the creator of Your Profit Playbook™
- Jane McCracken, Assistant Director of the Advanced Technology Development Center
- Ms. Dar’shun Kendrick, JD/MBA, Managing Member of Kendrick Advisory & Advocacy Group