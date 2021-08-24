Upcoming COVID-19 recovery opportunities for area businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many businesses across the Coastal Empire struggle to stay afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of upcoming opportunities could help some area businesses overcome the pitfalls of COVID-19.

The City of Hinesville announced they plan to offer another round of its Small Business Recovery Grant.

Approximately, $95,000 in grant funding is available in the second round of the Small Business Recovery Grant.

Eligible for-profit businesses must be located within the city limits and in operation as of September 30, 2020 with documented loss of income.

Officials say the application period opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

When the application period opens, eligible business owners and partners are encouraged to apply at cityofhinesville.org

In Savannah, a virtual webinar aimed at providing an updated status on certain pandemic programs for business owners happens on Thursday.

Information will be provided on the current status of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness portal, the COVID-19 EIDL and the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) advance, changes to the SBA Debt Relief Program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program (SVOG), among others.

The webinar is free. Register at https://ugasbdc.training/sta/sba-programs