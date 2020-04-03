Tybee updates emergency ordinance to address vacation rentals & alcohol sales

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday the Tybee Island City Council updated Tybee’s Emergency Declaration and Ordinance to address restaurant alcohol sales and short term vacation rentals (STVRs).

The council voted to prohibit new guest check-ins for STVRs beginning at noon on Friday and extending to midnight April 30.

The ordinance applies to all operators, owners or managers of STVRs, hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts and all other rental lodging accommodations.

The ordinance does not apply to first responders or public safety personnel in need of shelter.

The updated ordinance clarifies restaurants licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption may sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises only while the emergency order is in effect.

Read the full ordinance here: