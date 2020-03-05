The Savannah Entrepreneurial Center hosts free workshops for entrepreneurs and local business owners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Entrepreneurial Center is trying to help local business owners and entrepreneurs hit the ground running in a free 12-week workshop program.

Manny Dominguez, the Opportunity Director for Savannah’s Office of Business, described Savannah’s employment base as being largely comprised of entrepreneurs and small business owners. He said helping local businesses and entrepreneurs serves as an investment in the Hostess city’s future through the jobs and strong tax base they create. Dominguez told News 3 that local businesses have more of an incentive to buy local products and hire within the community— creating a boost in the city’s economy though local dollars being invested back into the city.

“The multiplier effect of those dollars in a local small business is tenfold compared to the larger sort of box stores, so it’s absolutely critical that we keep that infrastructure and those small businesses as healthy as possible,” Dominguez stated.

Dominguez said he and the other employees at the center are invested in the people who walk through their doors: “There’s nothing more exciting than seeing someone that you’ve worked with open up that first store, expand into a second store, you know that those kinds of wins stick with you and are the reason why we do this work.”

The program starts Thursday, March 5th, at the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center (801 East Gwinnett Street). You can call (912) 652-3582 to register or you can register on the spot at the workshop. The workshops are hosted at the center every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click HERE for more information about some of their upcoming free events and classes.