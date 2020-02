SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ghost Coast Distillery is Savannah’s first distillery since just before prohibition.

Ghost Coast claims it has one of the most engaging distillery experiences in the United States.

Visitors can take a free behind-the-scenes tour and hear about Savannah’s unique history of drinks while learning how they create their hand-crafted spirits.

Tours last about 40 minutes and include a video presentation on weekdays.