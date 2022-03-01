CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A LendingTree study has ranked South Carolina in the top five among states with businesses seeing a rise in price for goods in the U.S.

According to the study, South Carolina has the 4th-highest percentage of businesses that report a medium to large increase in prices paid for goods and services.

Just over 81% percent of South Carolina businesses see a sharp increase for goods.

The survey reported that the manufacturing industry is facing the most price increases.

Rhode Island reported the highest percentage (87.1%) and Wyoming reported the lowest at 57.4% – being the only state below 60%.

The full study and more details can be viewed here.