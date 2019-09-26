Savannah to host gathering of global business leaders

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced Thursday that Savannah will host the 42nd Annual Joint Meeting of the Japan-U.S. Southeast Association and Southeast U.S./Japan Association in October. According to the GDEcD the SEUS-Japan is a prestigious gathering of global business leaders celebrating economic and cultural ties.

Created in 1976 by former Georgia Governor George Busbee, the Southeast U.S./Japan Association (SEUS-Japan) was established to promote trade, investment, understanding and friendship between Japan and the southeastern United States. Member states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and SEUS-Japan has a Japanese counterpart, the Japan-U.S. Southeast Association.

According to the GDEcD, the State of Georgia has had continuous economic development representation in Japan since 1973. A leading business partner, Georgia is now home to more than 500 Japanese facilities which employ approximately 35,000 Georgians. Japan is also Georgia’s sixth largest trading partner and leading investor nation, ranking first in both dollar value of investment and total number of facilities. In 2018, more than 31,300 Japanese tourists traveled to Georgia spending more than $74.4 million, making Japan a top-tier market for Georgia tourism.

The SEUS-Japan will take place October 20 – 23, 2019 at Westin Savannah Harbor Resort. Feature speaks for the event include Governor Brian P. Kemp; John Murphy, Chief Financial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company; and Griff Lynch, Executive Director, Georgia Ports Authority.

Visit www.seusjapan2019.com to learn more and to register. Deadline for registration is October 4, 2019.