New study finds Georgia ranks second in nation for supporting black-owned businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new study found that Georgia is one of the most supportive states for black business owners.

According to Zippia, a career research company, Georgia ranked second in the U.S. for supporting black-owned businesses. The study allows you to compare which states support a thriving environment for black-owned businesses.

They analyzed the number of black businesses, employees, and other key metrics using the Census’ Annual Business survey to find where these businesses are thriving.

“Usually when you do this, you have more of a geographical story,” Zippia Marketing Manager Kathy Morris said. “Usually, you see regions typically ranked together. So you would typically see the south dominate the list or the west or the coast.”

“But we didn’t really see that with this one,” She added. “We saw that it was a very different state by state. And I think it comes down to strong urban environments. For example, Georgia has one. And not every state has such a strong community as Georgia. So I think that’s kind of what rose Georgia to the top and why the rankings look the way they do.”

Recent events have led to a nationwide push to support black-owned businesses. With African Americans making up 13 percent of the U.S. population, only 7 percent of the country’s businesses are black-owned.

“One way we can kind of make up for that discrepancy is by supporting businesses of color,” Morris said. “Get some great food from a local restaurant. Go shopping. These are all things that are fun. So it’s kind of easy to do and it’s a great way to help make up for that discrepancy and help support communities.”

The study looks at four factors to determine the best states for black business owners, including the number of black-owned businesses per capita, the number of people employed by black-owned businesses, and the percent of black workers who work in management.

South Carolina ranked number 32 on the list. Georgians support 8,929 black-owned businesses and 83,781 workers those businesses employ.

“Georgia did really great in this study,” Morris said. “No state has really made up the gap. So I think this is kind of a story of progress. And I think going out and supporting these businesses is the best thing we can all do.”