HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Business Incubator is officially opening its doors and is serving business entrepreneurs in the Liberty County area.

What is now an empty space, will soon be full of new ideas. It all started with a vision to foster small business development and grow the local economy.

In partnership with the city of Hinesville, the Hinesville Development Authority, and the Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group can open up its third incubator space in coastal Georgia.

Catherine Blake, Hinesville Incubator manager said everyone’s welcome.

“We’re targeting definitely soldiers in transition, we’re targeting veterans, we’re targeting military spouses, we’re targeting career changers and we’re targeting members of the community,” Blake said. “Anyone who’s interested in starting a business would be a candidate for our program.”

The space will include private offices, desks equipped with power needs, dedicated workspaces and virtual opportunities. Included in memberships are training programs, business coaching and access to BIG’s extensive network of resources.

“…and here we are, this is a defining moment in this community,” Blake said. “We’re excited to bring entrepreneurship and innovation right outside of an army base into a vibrant community that we expect to grow and prosper.”

Hinesville assistant city manager, Ryan Arnold said he’s excited about the $2 million dollar project finally opening. He told News 3, that development in the city came to a screeching halt during the COVID-19.

“The potential for business ideas that have a skill set whether they are coming out the army or whether they are coming out of school to start a small business,” Arnold said. “…making sure it survives and flourish six months to a year is really important. Some of those businesses will continue to employ Hinesville residents and should see a great trajectory of growth.”

The incubator is now accepting applications for membership. Offices are $600 a month and the hot desk membership is $100 a month.

Contact Catherine Blake if interested. Email cblake@georgiasouthern.edu or call at (770) 883- 1117.