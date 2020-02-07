Fashion boutique Versona to open in Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Want to go shopping this Valentine’s Day? Well, a women’s fashion boutique is opening up a new store in the Oglethorpe Mall just in time.

Versona, which offers apparel, jewelry and accessories, is celebrating its grand opening from Thursday, Feb. 13 to Saturday, Feb 15. at 10 a.m.

The event will include a special swag bag with a gift card for the first 50 guests each day.

“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experience where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value. We are excited about our newest Versona store opening in Oglethorpe Mall,” said John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Cato Corporation.

The store hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Versona stores employ approximately 25 store associates. The store manager will be Emily Thornton.

Versona is also opening six other stores on Feb. 13 in Panama City Beach, Fla. Lafayette and Lake Charles, La., Hurst, Texas and Greensboro and Concord, N.C.

There are five Versona stores located throughout Georgia.