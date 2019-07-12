Missing woman, 1 other rescued from woods, Candler County officials say

Bridge Connections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jacquisha Mincey, 25, reported missing July 11

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people, including a missing woman, have been rescued from a heavily wooded area in Candler County, officials said Friday.

Late Thursday night, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office shared information online about a missing person, 25-year-old Jacquisha Mincey, last seen on Monday in Statesboro. Officials said her last known phone contact was Tuesday in Candler County.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said they were in a rescue operation in a “heavily wooded area” off of Griffin Ferry Road. An hour later they confirmed Mincey and another person were rescued.

Further information was not immediately provided.

Metter Fire Rescue, Candler County Emergency Management Agency and other officials assisted.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss