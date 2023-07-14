ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)- Today marks the third annual “Break Free from the Big Three Day” – a day dedicated to breaking free from bad habits, bad relationships, and stale mobile plans. A survey by Comcast found that 51 percent of Americans say it’s easier to find a new romantic partner than a new mobile provider. Xfinity Mobile wants to make switching easier for the one in five Americans looking for a new mobile provider by offering a convenient, cost-effective alternative to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Nearly half of all Americans (48 percent) have had a negative experience with their current mobile provider due to bad coverage, while nearly 70 percent of Americans have dealt with steady price increases. On National Break Free from the Big Three Day, it’s time for a fresh start with a new mobile provider that will save consumers from complicated billing charges, spotty coverage, and customer service headaches.

Breaking Up Is Hard to Do

Breaking up with your mobile provider can be tough. Even when people decide they’ve had enough many drag their feet when it comes to canceling. On average, Americans who decide to sever ties with their mobile provider end up staying for an additional six months. That average jumps to a full year for parents.

More than 3 in 4 people (76 percent) would prefer their new mobile provider “break up” with their old one for them. Xfinity Mobile is here to help. Customers looking to switch to Xfinity Mobile can walk into any Xfinity Store and ask for help to switch their service, from swapping out a SIM card, porting a phone number, and even breaking up with a customer’s previous carrier.

Parents Have it Hardest

Parents are particularly prone to be over their mobile provider. A third of parents (33 percent) say they are done and ready for a change, more than double that of non-parents (14 percent). The biggest gripe for parents is pricing. In fact, parents report they are four times more likely than non-parents to be always looking for the next new plan. And when families do decide to move on, kids are usually impacted by breakups with mobile service providers. More than half of parents (53 percent) have their kids on their service plans, with kids getting their first phone at the average age of 11.

Xfinity Mobile offers parents the tools they need to make sure everyone in the family is happy. Parental controls, flexible plans, and the ability to share data across users makes Xfinity a great option to add to your family.

The Last Straw

Americans cited a number of reasons for wanting out of their relationship with their current mobile provider. The largest driver was price increase(s) (69 percent), followed by spotty coverage/dropped calls (50 percent), unexplained charges (49 percent) and slow data speeds (48 percent). Fortunately, Xfinity Mobile offers straightforward pricing, with by the gig plans starting at only $15 a month, and unlimited plans starting at $30 a month per line for two or more lines.

Now’s The Time to Switch

There are several device deals happening right now for customers looking to break up with their current provider and switch to Xfinity Mobile. New and existing customers can get up to $800 toward select iPhones, including the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 with an eligible trade-in. New customers porting their line can also get $100 off a Pixel 7a, or a Samsung A54 G5 “On Us” (a $449.99 value). Want to bring your own device? Xfinity Mobile is also offering a $100 Visa gift card for customers who BYOD.

Xfinity customers can also celebrate Break Free from the Big Three Day on X1. All they have to do is say, “Break Free Day” into their Xfinity voice remote to pull up dozens of movies, TV shows and songs about break up, heartache, and tainted love.

With millions of lines added since its launch in 2017, Xfinity Mobile is one of the fastest growing mobile providers in the country. Rated the fastest mobile service with 5G cellular and millions of WiFi hotspots throughout Comcast’s extensive WiFi footprint*, Xfinity Mobile delivers a great wireless experience for less money. 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile customers’ data is over WiFi, allowing customers to use less data and connect to the Xfinity 10G Network.

Xfinity offers unparalleled convenience by offering customers unlimited or by the gig options, and customers can always change their plans even in the middle of their billing cycle. And with mobile plans starting for as little as $15 a month, customers can save hundreds every year.

Comcast Business Mobile offers small business owners an opportunity to break free from current providers with affordable, flexible data options and a fast, reliable network.

