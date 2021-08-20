Airbnb limiting reservations over Halloween weekend to prevent parties, curb COVID-19 spread

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Airbnb on Thursday announced that it is placing restrictions on one and two-night reservations over Halloween weekend as part of its party prevention plan, which is designed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout the United States and Canada, guests will not be allowed to make one-night reservations of entire home listings unless the guest has a history of positive reviews.

Airbnb says that in the coming months, it will “deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties.” The company says that it will use “technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations with an expanded radius.”

Guests with a history of positive reviews that do make one or two-night reservations over that weekend “will need to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken.”

Airbnb estimates that the party ban cut unauthorized parties roughly in half last Halloween and over New Year’s Eve.