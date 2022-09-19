SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For more than 20 years WSAV has had the privilege of sharing powerful stories of courageous women facing breast cancer through our Buddy Check 3 series.

It’s been my desire to host a fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors. I’m so proud to announce that my dream has come true.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion (LCRP) in Savannah, WSAV will host Healing Heroes: a tribute to breast cancer survivors.

Dr. Leonard Henry, medical director at the LCRP, said it’s important to celebrate survivors.

“The survivors are extremely important because they really teach us all what’s important about life, and they kind of keep us on track,” Henry said. “We look forward to integrating as many survivors as possible long term in our cancer program to help us with our current patients.”

Tickets are $10 and are on sale now! Proceeds from the event will help pay for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women who are at risk.

Join us for a celebration of these strong survivors. To get your tickets, click or tap here.