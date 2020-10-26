WSAV gives away over 100 Buddy Check 3 face masks to cancer patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV cares about our community, which is why we wanted to do something special as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Patients and cancer survivors arrived at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion on Monday to fight their battles and celebrate their victories. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, WSAV surprised them with Buddy Check 3 face masks to serve as a reminder that even in uncertain times, self care is key.

“This is extremely important to me as a breast cancer survivor because whether if you’re going through treatment or been through treatment your immune system has been compromised and that means that you are a higher risk for catching COVID 19,” breast cancer survivor Donna Watson said.

For the past 19 years, WSAV has been diligently teaching the importance of breast health and awareness. We’ve enjoyed collaborating on events that celebrate breast education, but this year, we observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month with this mask giveaway, thanks to our partner St. Joseph’s/Candler.

“The more layers that we can put between the virus and us the better off we are, and to actually have the Buddy Check group to sponsor and support that, it’s really more than we can ask for,” Dr. Edward Richards, Medical Director, said. “So [we] very much appreciate WSAV for their participation in trying to keep us all safe.”

Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19, so that’s why cancer treatment can’t stop either.

“I love the mask today. I really do, and I think you need to stress the importance of getting a mammogram because that’s how I found mine,” Deborah Cole told News 3.

WSAV remains committed to driving home these life-saving words: Early detection.

We would like to thank the breast cancer survivors and the Top Ladies of Distinction for volunteering at the mask giveaway. In all, WSAV gave away over 100 face masks.