WATCH: NBC reporter shares personal battle with cancer

(NBC News) – NBC’S Correspondent Kristen Dahlgren shared her own battle with breast cancer, and how one of her own reports helped her discover the signs many women might miss.

“So I wasn’t thinking about breast cancer at all. I had just had a mammogram that was negative,” explained Dahlgren, “And then a story I had done a few years ago really saved my life.”

“I thought it was just a routine assignment, a new breast cancer study.”

”I remember at the time thinking, this story is going to save lives. And I just had no idea that the life it would save would be mine.”

“Fast forward to this summer, and I noticed a dent in my breast. It was more like a thickening. It just felt different than everywhere else.I thought back to that story, and I knew that I needed to see a doctor.”

“Within days , I was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.”

“It’s like a kick in the gut. I have a three-year-old, I have a lot to live for, and it’s definitely been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through.”

“I think without that story, I may have waited. And I can’t even think what would’ve happened if I had waited.”



