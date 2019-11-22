Tree lighting honors breast cancer patients at Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A special ceremony Thursday honored breast cancer survivors and memorialized those who have lost their battle with the disease in a big, pink way.

Karen Miracky turned on the lights at St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital’s annual breast cancer tree lighting ceremony.

“It’s an acknowledgment of how far we’re coming and the advances in caring for people with breast cancer and any cancer for that matter,” Miracky said. “It’s something to be celebrated.”

In April, at age 40, Miracky was diagnosed with what she says has been her ultimate challenge. But she told News 3 that the support she’s been given has been a bright spot during a difficult period in her life.

The pink tree is all about hope. During the ceremony, several fundraisers including the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office presented checks supporting the Telfair Mammography Fund.

The money pays for mammograms for those who otherwise would not be able to afford the important screening.