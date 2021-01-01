The importance of gifting yourself a mammogram

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a new year, and that means we all should be taking a personal inventory of our wellness so we can have a healthy 2021.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw is starting her year raising awareness about breast health.

Tina received her annual mammogram this week.

Tina has been a champion for women’s health with her work with WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 program.

Tina says one of the reasons she wanted to share her experience is so women will know how important it is to get their annual mammogram even during the pandemic.

Experts at St. Joseph’s Candler shared that sentiment.

“We really encourage everybody during this time to give the gift to themselves to get your mammogram done. We would love to get it done,” said Malissa Kennedy, the manager at Telfair Pavilion, “As everybody knows screening is the most important way to catch early breast cancer.”

Kennedy says early detection is key.

One of her co-workers in her 30’s was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“And so it can touch anyone at any age. So it’s very important to know your changes in your breast. That’s why it’s so important even before 40 to do breast exams. She picked it upon her own.”

Kennedy says her co-worker is doing good.

As for Tina, she should get her results next week.

WSAV is partnering with St. Joseph’s Candler to help you learn more about early detection.

If you have breast health questions, call (912) 819-5704.