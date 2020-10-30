Tennis tournament raises awareness, money for breast cancer nonprofit

Pink on the Court is the name of an annual tennis tournament to benefit Turn It Pink, a nonprofit started by the Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery in Savannah.

Organizers talked to News 3 about this year’s gathering at the Savannah Country Club. In order of appearance, they are Dr. Richard Greco, Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery; Brianna Welch, Savannah Country Club; Mo Dixon, See Oar Be Seen; Amy Bradley, director of tennis, Savannah Country Club:

Because of Covid-19, the organization canceled its other seven events but proceeded with the tennis tournament because it allowed for social distancing.

All spots in the tournament were filled. Participants paid $25 to play. The event also featured a silent auction.