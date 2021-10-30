Student-athletes in Hinesville hear from breast cancer survivors, learn how to self examine

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw is thanking a group of high school athletes for supporting the fight against breast cancer.

Tina spent the morning at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville with these terrific teens for a pink conversation. Survivor Victoria Allen shared her journey battling the disease.

Anita White who is also a survivor, and mammography tech at Liberty Regional Medical Center, provided a lesson on how to do breast self-exams.

The girls were anxious to learn about protecting their breast health.

“I definitely think that learning Ms. Allen’s story and being able to hear where she came from, I think that was very important and very inspiring to hear,” says high school student-athlete Bailey Gilmore. “I also think that being able to have young girls come together and be able to take care of their bodies and to take precautions is very important.”

The girls also enjoyed a dance fitness Zumba moment with instructor Lenesha Cunningham. Each girl was gifted with a sports bra, breast health literature, and a Buddy Check 3 bag.