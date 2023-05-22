SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is taking Buddy Check 3 on the road this Thursday.

We’ve partnered with St. Joseph’s/Candler to bring the “Screen Machine” to Sylvania.

The Mobile Mammography Unit provides digital breast cancer screenings — both routine and diagnostic.

The Screen Machine will be parked at Optim Medical Center-Screven at 213 Mims Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will be at the event continuing her efforts to encourage good breast health.

To sign up for an appointment, call 912-819-6140 or register at this link.

Financial assistance is available for women who are at least 40 years old, uninsured and meet certain financial qualifications.