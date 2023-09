RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler is bringing its Mobile Mammography bus to Richmond Hill.

It’s thanks to a partnership between SJ/C, Heartwood at Richmond Hill and Buddy Check 3.

On-site 3D mammograms will be available on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Outfitters at Heartwood (35 Great Ogeechee Pkwy.).

You can call 912-819-6140 today to schedule an appointment or visit sjchs.as.me/Heartwood.