BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Buddy Check 3 and St. Joseph’s/Candler are hitting the road to the Lowcountry.
The “Screen Machine” will be open for appointments from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at SJ/C’s Bluffton Campus (100 Buckwalter Place Blvd.).
To sign up for an appointment, call 912-819-6140 or register at this link.
The Mobile Mammography Unit provides digital breast cancer screenings — both routine and diagnostic.
Patient eligibility
- The American College of Radiology recommends an annual screening mammogram beginning at age 40.
- Women 35-39 years old should check with their insurance provider for plan eligibility and coverage before the screening.
- Must not have had a mammogram in the last 12 months (confirm coverage with insurance provider if less than 12 months).
- You have seen a gynecologist, primary care physician, or internist within the last 18 months, who is willing to accept your screening results.
- You cannot be pregnant or breastfeeding.
- You do not have implants or breast issues (such as a lump or discharge from the nipple area). Patients should promptly contact her physician for evaluation if experiencing breast problems.
- Annual screening mammography is a covered benefit under most insurance plans. For exact coverage, women should check with their insurance company, as there may be a copay deductible. For your convenience, we will file a claim with your insurance provider on your behalf.
Uninsured/underinsured
Women who are uninsured or underinsured may be eligible for a free mammogram: SJ/C Mobile Mammography together with the SJ/C Mammography Fund provides no-cost great cancer screening and diagnostic services for those who meet income guidelines.
To learn more or complete an application, contact the SJ/C Mammography Fund Helpline at 912-819-7055.