BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Buddy Check 3 and St. Joseph’s/Candler are hitting the road to the Lowcountry.

The “Screen Machine” will be open for appointments from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at SJ/C’s Bluffton Campus (100 Buckwalter Place Blvd.).

To sign up for an appointment, call 912-819-6140 or register at this link.

The Mobile Mammography Unit provides digital breast cancer screenings — both routine and diagnostic.

Patient eligibility

The American College of Radiology recommends an annual screening mammogram beginning at age 40.

Women 35-39 years old should check with their insurance provider for plan eligibility and coverage before the screening.

Must not have had a mammogram in the last 12 months (confirm coverage with insurance provider if less than 12 months).

You have seen a gynecologist, primary care physician, or internist within the last 18 months, who is willing to accept your screening results.

You cannot be pregnant or breastfeeding.

You do not have implants or breast issues (such as a lump or discharge from the nipple area). Patients should promptly contact her physician for evaluation if experiencing breast problems.

Annual screening mammography is a covered benefit under most insurance plans. For exact coverage, women should check with their insurance company, as there may be a copay deductible. For your convenience, we will file a claim with your insurance provider on your behalf.

Uninsured/underinsured

Women who are uninsured or underinsured may be eligible for a free mammogram: SJ/C Mobile Mammography together with the SJ/C Mammography Fund provides no-cost great cancer screening and diagnostic services for those who meet income guidelines.

To learn more or complete an application, contact the SJ/C Mammography Fund Helpline at 912-819-7055.