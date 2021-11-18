Sheriff’s office presents check to Susan G. Komen foundation, money raised from pink flamingo fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) presented a check for $8,052 to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

The CCSO raised the money through their pink flamingo fundraiser.

Throughout the month of October, for every $35 donation, CCSO delivered 10 pink, plastic flamingos to an unsuspecting lawn to roost for one week.

Sheriff John Whilcher says it’s about helping people with their journey.

“I’m very proud of my staff, very proud of the people in this community for stepping up and stepping forward. That’s the big thing you know. Give us a challenge and we will run it. We’ll get it done,” said Sheriff Wilcher:

The donations will support services available to those affected by the disease.

“We’re helping people who need it today through patient care services. So things like treatment assistance. How to get to treatment if you can, how to pay for groceries if your treatment is too expensive. Childcare if you need that to get to treatment,” explained Rachel Davies VP, brand management Susan G. Komen, “So supporting people today if they need those services, but also tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.”

The sheriff’s office says they are already gearing up for next October’s event.