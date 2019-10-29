SC garden club plant tribute garden for breast cancer victims & survivors

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A South Carolina gardening group honored breast cancer survivors and victims with a Plant It Pink garden.

The Seed and Weed Garden Club of Hampton started planting and decorating a garden at the end of Main street earlier this year.

To celebrate the new garden, the group hosted a Pink Lemonade and Lovelies party. The crowd were served pink lemonade and cake squares. Participants also received chances to win some giveaways.

According to the CDC, deaths from breast cancer remain the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall and the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women.