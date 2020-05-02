Savannah woman finds strength during tough breast cancer battle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been dominating the headlines when it comes to news about health.

But many, many women and men continue to battle a dreadful disease — breast cancer.

For Symenthia Allen, fighting for her health has been the norm for the last seven months.

“I did my Buddy Check. It was on a Sunday,” Allen said. “I will never forget.”

“I was in the shower and I just felt it,” she added.

Allen said at first, she told her husband she wasn’t going to the doctor: “I’m just gonna die because, you know, I just thought it was a death sentence.”

Her fear was bad enough, but it was made worse by the fact that the same disease took her mother away from her 31 years ago.

“I helped take care of my mom taking her to chemotherapy and everything,” Allen said. “When we found out, it was kind of late, because six months later she passed away — and she was 40 years old.”

Allen’s own diagnosis, she says, was completely unexpected years after a negative genetic test.

“I got the answer in a couple of days that it was cancer,” she said, adding, “I just got so depressed and started crying.

“I couldn’t even tell my children.”

Her doctors at the Nancy N. and J.C Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion knew her treatment would have to be aggressive in order to beat her triple negative breast cancer. So they opted for a strong regimen of chemotherapy.

“I had to go through like a ‘red devil’ chemo that was, I mean, real awful,” Allen explained.

She said the hardest part of treatment is not being able to live her passion — taking care of others. Her husband is her caregiver.

“I mean it was so many days I felt like giving up because I was in so much pain,” she recalled. “He helped give me a bath. He took care of me.”

Allen is thankful for the enormous amount of support she gets from her son and daughter too. Through it all, she never stopped caring for her medically fragile adopted daughters.

“I had to sit in a chair and my husband would roll them over to me and I would change them,” Allen said, “And that’s where I got a lot of my strength to fight through this chemo.”

The will to live for her immediate family extended to her faith community, where she drew even more strength.

“I would go to church, and that’s where I would get my strength from because the people would pray for me,” she said. “My pastor, the first lady and the whole congregation.”

Allen says this experience is not just about her journey — but about the love for others.

“What do you think would have happened had you not engaged in Buddy Check 3? ” News 3 asked.

“I probably would have been at the end like a stage 4 and I would have been in some trouble,” she said.

Allen says she’s a new advocate for women’s breast health. She already has speaking engagements set to raise awareness.

Allen will mark the completion of her chemo next Tuesday with a bell ringing ceremony.

To learn more about the Buddy Check 3 movement, visit here. Be sure to follow the Facebook page too.