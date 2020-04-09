Savannah woman celebrates breast cancer milestone

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV)

47-year-old Gloria Brack is strutting her stuff.

Because she has reason to celebrate.

At the Anderson Cancer Institute Gloria got to ring the symbolic bell Wednesday marking the end of her 6 weeks of radiation treatments for breast cancer.

“Wow it’s just been so amazing. God is so awesome. My motto is strong finish strong faith.”

Her faith had to be strong because last November on her son’s birthday doctor’s confirmed her worst fear.

“I still did the Buddy Check thing you know self examination, and I felt what I thought was a lump. So I felt something, and I said something and went in and got checked.

The tumor was so small doctors were amazed that I was even able to feel it.”

The journey to wellness wasn’t easy for this middle school teacher.

While she had treatments she still continued to work virtually with her students.

“Welcome to day 2 of education and home learning.”

She even had to navigate another major health issue.

“Right at 2 weeks ago I discovered that I had a 99% blockage in my heart. So on March 17th I got a stent in my heart.”

She’s a fighter and a champion, and she credits it to her mother who is also a survivor.

“June of this year my mom is a 4 year survivor and she came here for 42 weeks Monday through Friday. And at the age of 80 i’m happy to say she’s a 4 year survivor.”