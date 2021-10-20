Savannah State University hosts upcoming event, ‘Breast Cancer in Virtual Reality’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Savannah State University’s Visual Immersive Tangible Applications Learning (VITAL) Research Lab plans to host the event “Breast Cancer in Virtual Reality.”

Attendees will view how breast cancer alters surrounding tissue in virtual reality, and experience in real-time how the lymph nodes, surrounding muscle, and fat tissues are affected.

The free and open to the public event takes place Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 3219 College Street in Hubert Building D, third floor, Room 444.

There will be six 45-minute virtual reality sessions and spots are limited.

To schedule a session, visit https://calendly.com/vital-ssu/breast-cancer-awareness?month=2021-10 and select Oct. 21 on the provided calendar and choose a preferred time slot.

St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Unit will also be on campus in the Payne Hall parking area to offer 3D mammograms to women ages 45 and older.

Those interested in scheduling a mammogram should call St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography at 912-819-6140 to inquire about eligibility and request an appointment.