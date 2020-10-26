SASH donates to Telfair Mammography Fund in honor of co-worker who died of breast cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A generous gift was presented Monday to St. Joseph’s/Candler hospital.

The founders of SASH made a donation to Telfair Mammography Fund in memory of their co-worker Letecia Solomon, who lost her battle with breast cancer last year. They say this is the perfect way to keep Solomon’s memory alive.

“Since last month, I went on Facebook, and I said ‘please help SASH.’ And I told them it was in memory of Letecia,” Sharon Wikens said. “I said CashApp me. So we raised $515 in a month, and I think that’s wonderful.”

Lora Reese, Director of Telfair Ambulator Service, says the donation is much appreciated.

“Every dollar counts, and we are so excited to receive the donation. So excited that people are still, in this time that is so difficult, reaching out trying to be philanthropic,” Reese said. “It’s really, really important because right now we need to invest more than ever in our own community.”

The donation, also in honor of Buddy Check 3, will pay for mammograms for the uninsured and underinsured.

