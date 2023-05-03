SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One Whitemarsh Island woman says she has yet another reason to cherish the woman who gave birth to her. She shares how a recent diagnosis is turning out to be a potential lifesaver.

One of Jan Womble’s favorite pastimes is taking care of her plants from her deck overlooking the marsh.

She says time for reflection is especially important now.

She explained, “My mom found a lump in her breast, and uh she went to the doctor and they did a biopsy and unfortunately it turns out it was breast cancer.”

Margie Barrow’s journey began at age 81.

“Myself and my brothers, we were all very scared for her at that age to be dealing with something like that.”

Jan’s mother’s diagnosis prompted both of them to get a genetic test.

“She, unfortunately, did have a genetic mutation. The name of the mutation is PAL-B2,” said Jan.

She continued, “It’s very rare. The cancer that my mom had is Triple Negative which is the worst kind.”

Jan shared her own results.

“I do have the mutation. What it means is an increased risk for breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer,” she said.

“Now when you learned that you do have the gene what was going through your mind?”

“It was pretty scary, but I know without a shadow of a doubt God goes before me,” she stated.

Concerned about her future health, Jan is being proactive instead reactive.

“I’m gonna have a prophylactic double mastectomy probably in the next few months.”

While she has never been diagnosed Jan knows she could be in the future.

She says a double mastectomy could be the procedure that ultimately saves her life.

For now, Jan is delaying her treatment until her mom is nursed back to health. Looking ahead, Jan says she has always cherished every minute with her mom, but this Mother’s Day will be extra special.

“I look at her in a totally different light as far as cherishing minutes, and moments, and days.”

Jan wants you to pay attention to your breast health and she also says she’s thankful that her daughter’s genetic test came back negative.

Now she is encouraging her sons to get tested.