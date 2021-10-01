Port Wentworth woman credits granddaughter for spotting large breast cancer tumor

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Port Wentworth woman has her granddaughter to thank this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Brenda Brown says 7-year-old Brooklynne lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, but was spending time with her in Port Wentworth as she attended school virtually.

During playtime one day, Brooklynne noticed something was off.

“She was like what is that…what’s going on? Mama, what is that?” Brenda recalled. “And I’m like, ‘It’s nothing, it’s just my breast.’

“I didn’t pay any attention, but when I went into the room, I’m like, ‘What is she talking about?’ And I felt it myself and I’m like, ‘Whoa! What is going on?’”

Brenda hit a snag when two hospitals couldn’t offer a mammogram appointment for weeks. Finally, she found hope at St. Joseph’s/Candler Telfair Pavilion.

As it turns out, Brooklynne had spotted a large tumor.

“Just like I’m sitting here now, it was sticking out of my clothes,” Brenda said. “It was sticking out of my breast. It was 10 centimeters.”

Breast surgeon Dr. Susan Mahany and her team at the Telfair Breast Surgery Center joined the lifesaving fight.

“November 17 was my first day of chemo and within two weeks of chemo, I lost all my hair. Everything started falling off,” she shared. “It was really really rough. It was a bad thing, but it was a good thing because these doctors know what you need better than you do.”

Watching her life on edge, battling breast cancer was not the way Brenda wanted to spend her birthday last October.

“I wanted to give up. I’m not gonna sit here and lie to you,” she said. “I wanted to give up but I didn’t. And I had so much love from here from the nurses.”

Now with chemotherapy and radiation complete, Brenda has more family time to look forward to with her grandchildren.

“And I wanna be there for them,” she added. “You know, they play football, they do all kinds of things. So yeah, I have a lot to live for.”

Brenda will celebrate her 65th birthday on Oct. 28 — this year, cancer-free.

It’s Buddy Check 3 Day — and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WSAV News 3 is On Your Side every third of the month to remind you and your buddies to complete your breast self-exams.

Click or tap here to learn more about the program.

If you have any questions or concerns about breast health, call the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion at 912-819-7053.