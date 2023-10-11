POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Fighting breast cancer is hard enough, and losing your hair adds emotional pain.

Jessica Sauls, owner of By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge, helps provide a bit of relief by donating fake eyelashes to women who lost their lashes during chemotherapy.

“My mom and grandmother both died of cancer,” Sauls said, “and it’s just something that’s close to home for me.”

Sauls’ clients make donations to support her.

She says in each box of lashes, there’s the name of a survivor or someone who died of breast cancer.