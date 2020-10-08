Pink Night: Local volleyball players compete to raise money for breast cancer prevention

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Vincent’s Academy prepares to host Pink Night, a volleyball tournament and team fundraising contest to support breast cancer prevention.

This Thursday, October 8th, the four senior leaders of the girls’ volleyball team will lead their personally selected teams in a round robin tournament play and fundraising competition.

Each team will compete through play while also competing for overall funds raised to benefit the cause.

The event will boast silent auction packages, raffles, and donations from event sponsor, Savannah Vascular Institute, for each block made by any team at the event.

Click HERE to donate or to tune-in for the event’s livestream.