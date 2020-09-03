Pandemic poses challenges for breast health services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since COVID-19 disrupted our lives six months ago, we’ve faced mandatory stay at home orders and a rise in unemployment.

Now, many people are looking for ways to be a blessing.

One of the best gifts you can give is a donation that focuses on prevention and early detection of breast cancer.

Dr. Robert Myers, medical director at Telfair Pavilion, spends countless hours reading mammograms.

His team is reminding everyone that early detection gives you options.

“We want everyone to continue getting their screening because that’s how we can find it earlier where it’s not a later stage,” says Lora Reese, director of Telfair Breast Services at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Screenings are up again after a dip in calls in March and April. But now, there are new challenges.

“Right now, of course, we are concerned because, in this COVID time that we have, we’re not able to do the same types of fundraising activities that we would normally do,” Reese said.

The Telfair Pavilion offers support to the uninsured and under-insured.

“We actually see patients here, but we also have our mobile mammography, which goes out to where people are at their jobs, at their actual medical homes,” Reese explained.

But she says many others are now facing the same problem.

“We have had more and more patients over the last month calling who have lost their insurance, and we want to continue to encourage them to get mammography,” Reese said. “Especially our at-risk, higher-risk populations like our African American women who we know are getting diagnosed at later stage as compared to their other races.

“And we want to make sure that they understand that we are here for you.”

To prevent delayed screenings and to make sure patients continue to get the care they need, you’re encouraged to donate to the Telfair Mammography Fund. Visit here or call 912-819-8683 if you are interested in giving.