SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Savannah Morning News partner to bring awareness and raise money.

The Paint The Town Pink campaign kicks off in October, raising money for the Telfair Mammography Fund. The fund provides free breast health services to uninsured and underinsured women such as screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, MRI and image-guided breast biopsies.

There is a list of events during the campaign, including WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw’s Healing Heroes fashion show on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion (LCRP) in Savannah.