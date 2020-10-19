‘Paint Liberty County Pink’ event to raise breast cancer awareness, honor patients

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The community is invited to “Paint Liberty County Pink” to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will be at the Hinesville Farmers Market on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. All are encouraged to wear pink to support current patients and survivors and to honor those who lost their fight to the disease.

Attendees are also asked to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PaintLibertyPink.

To learn more, visit the Paint Liberty County Pink Facebook page, HERE.

Health professionals say one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. WSAV has local survivor stories, resources and more on our Buddy Check 3 page, HERE.