SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When you’re diagnosed with breast cancer all of your choices are affected by it. In tonight’s Buddy Check 3 report, we talk about how life changed for one woman weeks after making a commitment of a lifetime.

In October 2022, just as Tricia Shattuck started a new chapter in her life she started a new journey.

“Six weeks was not exactly how we planned to start our newlywed year,” she said.

Married to Todd, less than 2 months, Tricia decided to have her mammogram when her employer JCB teamed with St. Joseph’s/Candler to bring the Mobile Mammography Screening Bus to the office.

“They’d seen something suspicious,” Tricia explained. “So I had an ultrasound and ultimately a biopsy. And that’s how a very, very small tumor was found. So the Green Machine saved my life.”

At the time, Tricia was terrified.

“It was so scary, and I actually found out about it on the patient portal. So I read it in a report on my phone,” she said.

Tricia was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

“In an MRI they found an enlarged lymph node,” she explained. “Then they had to biopsy it so it had spread to a lymph node. So then it was considered stage one B, and the only reason they didn’t advance it to stage two was because the tumor was so small. So they caught it early. Thanks to mammograms, early detection, because I couldn’t feel it.’

Tricia and Todd’s love story grew stronger. In sickness and health, Todd refused to let her fight alone.

“I lost my hair. I did yeah. After my second treatment. It started coming out in handfuls.

And actually, the afternoon on Christmas Day, Todd helped shave my head because it just it hurt. I mean my scalp just hurt. I was like just get it off,” Tricia told News 3.

Her diagnosis elevated her faith.

“My Sunday school class, as soon as we told them the news they all gathered around me and prayed over me which was powerful. And then they just rallied around me. I mean, rides to appointments and lots of food.”

Chemo last winter, surgery in the spring, followed by radiation, Tricia rang the bell on August 17 her last day of radiation.

Tricia and Todd are now helping people understand how important early detection is. In October Tricia shared her journey at the healing heroes fashion show.

And in November, she illuminated the festive breast cancer tree at the Telfair Pavilion.

Inspired to live, Tricia never lost hope.

As long as life endures Tricia says she will trust in her favorite song Amazing Grace and embrace all of her dreams with her loving husband.

“The power of prayer is much stronger than I ever thought it could be, and that has been shown to me over and over again over the last year.”

