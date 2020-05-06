Now breast cancer-free, Savannah woman celebrates her journey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah woman celebrated the end of her cancer treatment Tuesday with the support of her family and friends.

Inside the Nancy N. and J.C Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion, Symenthia Allen rang the bell to signify the completion of her chemotherapy treatments.

Outside of the hospital, a crowd social distancing due to COVID-19 greeted her with cheers and even more bells ringing.

News 3 was there to capture Allen’s special moment.

“It just felt so good after seven long months going through a lot of pain,” she said. “I just thank God because he did it for me.”

Allen was featured in last week’s Buddy Check 3 report. She spoke about how the program helped her early on.

“I’m glad I did my Buddy Check 3,” Allen said. “That’s how I caught it.”

For more of her survivor story or to learn about the program, visit the Buddy Check 3 page here.