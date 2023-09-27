SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Check out this cool video from WSAV photojournalist Hannah Henman.

She captured a work crew placing this giant pink ribbon on the Nancy N. And J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion to show support for survivors battling breast cancer.

The annual gesture also honors those who have finished their treatment.

Known as the worldwide symbol for breast cancer, The ribbon also serves as a large reminder to women to get their annual mammogram.

Remember mammography is a quick and easy way to maintain your breast health and possibly catch cancer early when it is most treatable.